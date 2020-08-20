Jacqueline Ann Chiapella, neé Meyers, passed away of heart failure surrounded by family on July 19, 2020 at her home in Santa Ynez, California. She was 92 years old.
Born August 31, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York to Frederick Hartley Meyers and Julia Catherine Meyers (Bagley), Jacquie (as she was known to friends and family) attended schools in Long Island, New York and Park Ridge, Illinois, later attending the University of New Mexico where she received her certificate for Secretary Interpreter with a Specialty in International Affairs. She worked as a stenographer for Hallmark, and as a secretary for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce in San Francisco where she met and married Stephen Eugene Chiapella. The couple lived in Sausalito, California before relocating to Los Angeles. As the family grew, Steve and Jacquie moved to Thousand Oaks, California in 1965, then to Santa Ynez in 1971. All seven children attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Jacquie served as the Secretary of the Santa Ynez Community Services District for many years, retiring in 1992. Upon arriving in Santa Ynez, the family joined the Mission Santa Inés parish in Solvang where Steve and Jacquie continued to be devoted parishioners, contributing to the Mission in many ways over the years as part of their deep faith.
Jacquie had a large circle of friends and fellow parishioners who knew and respected her as a determined, fiercely intelligent and profoundly ethical woman. Many in the community also recall her integrity, honesty and steel trap memory during her many years of service in the public sector, years guided by her faith.
Preceded in death by her husband, Stephen, and her brother, Ron Meyers, of Eugene, Oregon, Jacquie is survived by her seven children: Julia Catherine Chiapella (Eric Zigman) of Santa Cruz, California; Stephen Eugene Chiapella III (Lisa Cowgill), of Oregon City, Oregon; Damian Gregory Chiapella, of Prescott, Arizona; Christopher John Chiapella (Margot Stuart) of Carlisle, Massachusetts; Thomas Andrew Chiapella (Robyn) of Corralitos, California; Marie Victoria Chavis (David) of Grover City, California; Peter Anthony Chiapella (Gina Cordero) of Santa Ynez, California, in addition to 11 grandchildren: Nicole, Chris, Thom, Sarah, Danielle, Jake, Corey, Ariana, Travis, Alexis, and Emma; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Our deep thanks and gratitude go to those who cared for Jacquie in her final days including the staff at VNA Hospice, Visiting Angels, and personal caregivers Judi, Jackie, and Donna. If you would like to make a donation in Jacquies name, please consider Mission Santa Inés or VNA Hospice of Santa Ynez Valley.
