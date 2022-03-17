With a historic achievement, a drought ends for the Hancock College women's basketball team.

Hancock sophomore Jayci Bayne was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team this week.

The Arroyo Grande High grad is the fifth player in program history to earn All-State recognition and the first since Tania Brunton earned the honor in 1993.

Bayne is also a two-time All-Conference player. She earned All-State recognition this year after powering the Hancock offense. She scored 462 points on the season and reached 15 or more points in 17 games this year. She finished her third season at Hancock by averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. She also excelled on defense, averaging 1.4 steals per game.

Per a school-issued press release, Bayne's points per game mark ranked her 11th in the state while her 98 made free throws placed her at 13th across CCCAA competitors.

Bayne scored a career-high 43 points in the regular season finale, a performance that put her over 1,000 points in her Hancock career. Bayne started all 22 of her appearances this season and also recorded five double-doubles and one triple-double during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 5-foot-9 guard started all 57 games she played for the Bulldogs. She was limited to just five games during the 2020-21 season that was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayne scored 1,060 points in her career. She started 30 games as a freshman in 2019-20, shooting 40% from the field and knocking down 33 3-pointers. She finished with 530 points that season.

She scored 68 points in five games during the 2020-21 season before starting 22 games this past season, shooting 38% from the field and 31% from 3-point range. She went 244 for 338 from the free throw line in her career, good for 72%.

For her career, she shot 39% from the floor and averaged 18.6 points per game and made 90 3-pointers. She also added 5.2 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals.

Bayne came to Hancock from Arroyo Grande High, where she averaged 14.1 points per game and earned multiple All-League honors before being named the SLO County Player of the Year by the Tribune.

The Bulldogs went 18-12 this past season and 8-4 in conference play. Bayne scored 26 points in a 65-53 win over Victor Valley in the final home game of her career, a state playoff win.

Bayne's Hancock career ended in a 65-48 loss to top-seeded Mt. SAC in the second round of the state playoffs. Bayne scored 23 points, the only Bulldog in double-figures.

Brunton, the last Hancock player to be named to the All-State team, was a 5-foot-11 forward in the early 1990s, coming to Santa Maria from Wellington, New Zealand. Brunton went on to play for New Zealand in the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics and also competed for her native country in the 1994 World Championships in Australia.

Brunton went on to play at Hawaii and helped the school win the Big West Conference tournament championship and play in the NCAA tournament in 1996.

Brunton was named the MVP of the California Community College State Final Eight as a sophomore and finished her career at Hancock as the holder of the school record for points scored, tallying 1,617 points. She held 13 school records when she graduated. In that 1993 season, Hancock, then coached by Ed Torres, lost to Lassen in its only state final appearance, 72-67.