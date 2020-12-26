Jeff Monteiro retires after nearly 40 years in education

Jeff Monteiro and his wife have a lot of work to do.

Well, most of that work entails enjoying Jeff's recent retirement.

Monteiro has stepped away after nearly 40 years of teaching, coaching and administrating this month.

Monteiro has been Pioneer Valley High School's athletic director for the last two-plus years, helping the Panthers transition from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.

But Monteiro, a Paso Robles High graduate, has been teaching and coaching in the Santa Maria Valley since the early 1980s. Monteiro played football at Hancock College and then began coaching football at Righetti High.

In 1984 and 1985 Monteiro was a varsity assistant under Bob Jimenez and then the JV head coach from 1986-87. He then joined Tom Hawkins' varsity staff at Righetti in 1988 before taking over as varsity head coach for Hawkins in 1992.

Monteiro stepped down as head coach in December of 1997 as Greg Dickinson took over the Righetti varsity program for the 1998 season. Since, Monteiro has coached a bit of everything and taught a bit of everything before taking the AD role in 2018.

Now Monteiro has some extra time to enjoy life away from the area high schools. (He's taught and/or coached at Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley).

"We have a bucket list," Monteiro said. "The Great Wall of China was on it, and actually was close to the top and was my wife’s favorite. But that's kind of looking further back on the list with everything going on now. We did spend 14 days in Italy a couple years ago and we just loved it. Hopefully we'll see more of Europe -- Portugal and Ireland. We want to go up and down the East Coast of the U.S. and hopefully take our grandchildren of some of these trips."