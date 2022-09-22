Joe E. Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder, Assessor & Registrar of Voters, will speak Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library on the topic "safeguarding your vote in Santa Barbara County.”
He will give the same talk on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. in Guadalupe at the Little House in the Park, 4681 11th St. Interpretation is provided.
Holland's talks are sponsored by the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley. Questions from the audience will be entertained in the second half of the meetings.
Family Service Agency, Guadalupe Community Changers will co-sponsor the Saturday afternoon talk in in Guadalupe at Family Service Agency, Little House in the Park. All are welcome to this free talk and question/answer event on safe, accessible voting. Call 805-868-5201 for further information.
Holland has been in his elected position since March of 2002. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics and a Masters in Economics from UCSB.