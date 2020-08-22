John Leo Dato: Santa Maria boxer finally gets a fight

Finally.

John Leo Dato is returning to the ring. If all goes to plan, that is.

The undefeated Santa Maria boxer has at last filled his fight card, finalizing his first bout of the year.

Dato, a native of a Bangar, La Union, Philippines who played football and wrestled at Pioneer Valley High, has set up a professional bout in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. He's set to fight Friday, Aug. 28.

Dato was scheduled to fight at the Chumash Casino in April. That bout was postponed amid the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and eventually canceled.

After six fights and six wins in 2019, Dato has yet to fight this year. He's hoping to change that this week. Dato and his camp are set to travel to Mexico on Wednesday. Rosarito is a bit west of neighboring Tijuana, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dato, who is 14-0-1 in his pro career, has fought in Mexico five times previously, with all of those bouts taking place in Tijuana. The details on Dato's opponent are scant, which is typical at this level of professional boxing. But he's happy to be preparing for a competitive fight instead of training and sparring.

"I'm very anxious to get back in the ring, it's been a while – about nine months," Dato said while standing outside the gym he owns on Boone Street in Santa Maria. "I'm excited, I'm ready and I've been staying busy during this COVID-19. I opened up a gym, so I've had more time to train by myself. I'm so anxious and ready to get back in the ring. I'm ready to fight again."

Dato, a lightweight, says there haven't been many opportunities to get back in the ring stateside. He and his camp were hoping to pick up a Premier Boxing Champions bout at some point this year, but one hasn't materialized just yet. PBC is series of televised fights in a deal between promoter Al Haymon and FOX Sports.