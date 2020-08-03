John Linsdey: PG&E's HD cameras improve wildfire response and provide serene images of the Central Coast

People who are weather enthusiasts tend to love maps and are inquisitive and curious about the world around them.
A few months ago, I wrote that PG&E has now installed more than 600 weather stations and 130 high-definition (HD) cameras across Northern and Central California as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program.
PG&E will continue to expand these networks in high fire-threat areas to enhance weather forecasting and modeling and improve its ability to predict and respond to extreme wildfire danger.
