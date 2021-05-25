032421 Nipomo Righetti Softball 05.JPG
Righetti's Jordyne Sarellano pitches against Nipomo in March. Sarellano earned two wins in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of San Luis Obispo.

Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.

She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10. 

At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.

