Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.
She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.
