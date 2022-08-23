It's only fitting the first Player of the Week contest starts with Cabrillo's big win. There are a number of Cabrillo players that could be up for the Player of the Week honor to start the 2022 season, but lineman Josh Zent, all 6-foot-8, 280 pounds of him, definitely fits the bill.
Zent was credited with eight pancake blocks, 12 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six stats. After reviewing his film, those numbers are legitimate. Zent was a man among boys Friday night, overpowering tiny Nordhoff defensive linemen and bull rushing their offensive linemen. Zent was making one-armed tackles, whipping ball-carriers down with a single hand.
Zent's performance should put him on college coaches' radar. There's one thing you can't teach and that's size and Zent has it in spades. If Zent wants to play football at the FCS or FBS level, he should have an opportunity. Now, he likely won't have too many of these dominant performances this season, but he's clearly one of the most underrated players in the area. Don't be surprised to see him do damage against Nipomo this coming week.
Let's take a look at the other Week Zero nominees.