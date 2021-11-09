102821 VCA 02.JPG

Valley Christian Academy's Josiah Heller breaks a tackle on his way to the end zone during a 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.

In the 8-man realm, VCA senior Josiah Heller topped 100 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns while also making seven tackles on defense with two fumble recoveries. 

Josiah Heller, VCA FB/DL: 7 carries 110 yards, 2 TDs; 7 tackles, two fumble recoveries in 70-28 win over Wildomar Cornerstone Christian.

