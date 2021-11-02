VCA's Josiah Heller needed only two carries to score two touchdowns in the 75-14 win over Maricopa. He's also the Lions' top lead blocker.
Heller finished 71 yards on two carries with two touchdowns and also made two tackles on defense in the win over Maricopa.
Josiah Heller, VCA FB: 2 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs; 2 tackles on defense in 75-14 win over Maricopa.
