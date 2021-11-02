102821 VCA 02.JPG

Valley Christian Academy's Josiah Heller breaks a tackle on his way to the end zone during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.

VCA's Josiah Heller needed only two carries to score two touchdowns in the 75-14 win over Maricopa. He's also the Lions' top lead blocker.

Heller finished 71 yards on two carries with two touchdowns and also made two tackles on defense in the win over Maricopa.

Josiah Heller, VCA FB: 2 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs; 2 tackles on defense in 75-14 win over Maricopa.

