Lompoc native Julian Araujo made his debut with the top flight Barcelona club Tuesday in Japan.

Araujo, who joined Barcelona on a transfer completed earlier this year from the Los Angeles Galaxy, was part of the starting 11 as Barcelona played a friendly against Japanese club Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Tuesday. The starting 11 included stars like Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

"Happy to wear this shirt for the first time," Araujo said on Twitter Tuesday. "Now it's time to go for more!!"

The right-back had spent his entire professional career with the LA Galaxy in the MLS before he signed a permanent deal with the Spanish super club and was transferred from the Galaxy to the La Liga powerhouse in February.

Araujo made 100 appearances for the Galaxy after signing with them as a teenager. He made back-to-back MLS All-Star Games in 2021 and 2022.

The Galaxy and Barcelona reportedly reached a deal on the deadline of the January transfer window, but the deal was voided after it was completed 18 seconds past the deadline. That reverted Araujo's rights back to the Galaxy. The clubs, though, eventually came to an agreement in February. Araujo signed a deal through 2026 with Barcelona then.

Since this deal was not completed in the January transfer window, Araujo was not eligible to play for Barcelona during the regular season. He spent the last few months training with the Barca B club.

Araujo spent two years at Lompoc High School before attending Barcelona's youth academy in Arizona. He then signed a pro deal with the Galaxy, debuting for their second-division team. He was quickly called up to the MLS squad and has flourished with them. He had one goal and a career-best nine assists from his-right-back position this past season.

He made 89 starts in 100 regular-season appearances with the Galaxy. Araujo played in 39 games last season with 35 starts.

Araujo was initially a part of the U.S. men's national team, but has since switched allegiances to join Mexico, making two starts for the country's senior team.