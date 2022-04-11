Jurors on Monday began deliberations in Santa Maria after attorneys presented their closing arguments last week in the first trial for five MS-13 defendants accused of murder and gang conspiracy charges.

The five defendants in the trial include Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, 27, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, 34, Traquilino Robles Morales, 37, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, 33, and Luis German Mejia Orellana, 28.

Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen gave her closing argument Thursday, while defense attorneys for each defendant presented theirs on Friday, followed by a prosecution rebuttal.

Each defendant is charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy and gang enhancements. Their trial initially began on July 12, 2021, and opening arguments commenced the following Nov. 21.

There is no time limit to deliberate and jurors can take as long as they want to consider the evidence for each of the defendants, which involved multiple witnesses, experts and wiretap logs, according to Bramsen. The jury is expected to deliver verdicts on all counts for each defendant, according to Bramsen.

They are the first five of the eight defendants to stand trial. Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez, 31, Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, 38, and Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, 30, are currently on trial in Santa Barbara.

Opening statements in that trial for the prosecution were held on March 11, and defense attorneys completed theirs on March 14, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan.

The defendants were initially slated for trial in Superior Court in Santa Maria, but Judge John McGregor split the group in two in December 2019 after ruling they would not receive a fair trial due to the size of the courtroom.

All eight defendants were among a total of 18 suspects who were indicted in Operation Matador, which was conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department on March 3, 2016, following a three-year investigation into 10 killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

Of those 18 defendants, 10 have either pleaded out and were sentenced, while one suspect — Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, AKA "Smokey" — has not been apprehended.