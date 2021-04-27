Kacie Slover, Nipomo basketball

Slover is having a stellar season, but she really showed out in a 66-64 overtime win over Nipomo on Thursday, April 22. She had 31 points to lead the Titans, including a 3-point shot in the final moments of regulation to force overtime.

The Titans then lost to Arroyo Grande on Friday when Slover had 14 points. She had 45 points and 14 rebounds in two games, adding four assists and two steals last week. She's averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

