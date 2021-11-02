101621 AG RHS 07.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes scored five touchdowns during the 62-35 win over Paso Robles last Friday.

Kaden Tynes had another one of his trademark performances, impacting the game in all kinds of ways in Arroyo Grande's 62-35 win over Paso Robles. 

Tynes has been spectacular all season and that run continued as he rushed for 152 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' huge 62-35 win over Paso Robles to clinch a share of the Mountain League title.

Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB/LB: 17 carries, 152 yards, 5 TDs; 2 catches, 7 yards;  2 tackles on defense.

