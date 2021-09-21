In San Luis Obispo County, Kaden Tynes continued his stellar season. The Arroyo Grande leader rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in a 48-13 win over Madera Torres. Tynes was also nominated last week after helping Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB/LB: 8 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; four tackles, INT return for TD in 48-13 win over Madera Torres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.