Kaden Tynes

Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes had three touchdowns in the 48-13 win over Torres on Friday.

In San Luis Obispo County, Kaden Tynes continued his stellar season. The Arroyo Grande leader rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in a 48-13 win over Madera Torres. Tynes was also nominated last week after helping Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc. 

Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB/LB: 8 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; four tackles, INT return for TD in 48-13 win over Madera Torres.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments