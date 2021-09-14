091021 LHS AGHS Football 02.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes carries the ball during Friday's game against Lompoc. The Eagles out-lasted the Braves in a wild 48-47 win at Doug Hitchen Stadium. Tynes had 362 yards of offense and three touchdowns in the win.

Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB: 19 carries, 141 yards; six catches, 221 yards, 3 TDs; nine tackles in 48-47 win over Lompoc.

