091021 LHS AGHS Football 42.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes (32) ahead of the game against Lompoc.

Tynes is yet another player with major stats. He had 92 total tackles, 7 TFLs, four sacks and an interception, all the while racking up about 1,300 yards of offense. 

Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR LB: 92 total tackles (44 solo), 7 TFLs; 4 sacks; INT; 1 pass break-up; forced fumble, blocked field goal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments