Kai Karamitsos thrived at Righetti, in more ways than one

When Kai Karamitsos graduated from Righetti High School in June, he did it as one of his school's most distinguished athletes and students.
The four-year water polo and swim standout earned league MVP honors as a senior and was ranked as one of the top students in his class with a GPA closer to 5.0 than 4.0.
For his efforts, Karamitsos was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's Scholar Athlete of the Year in May.
