Thompson dropped just two games in a 15-3 win over Diamond Bar in a wild card win on May 11. She then won once at No. 1 singles in the Pirates' playoff loss to Ventura Foothill Tech, winning one of the Pirates' three points.
Kaitlyn Thompson, Santa Ynez tennis
