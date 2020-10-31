Keith Datu met, surpassed expectations at St. Joseph

Then came Datu's senior season. He boosted his scoring average all the way to 19.3 points with 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals.

But how did Datu become such a linchpin at St. Joseph? How did he score nearly 1,500 points during his career? Well, Datu possessed the rare combination of size and quickness. Mott would draw up at least one play a game where Datu was the recipient of a lobbed alley-oop pass and had no trouble playing above the rim.

Datu relied on his size early in his career but developed an outside game and a versatile post game. He was one of the rare players who scored on dunks, hook shots and the occasional 3-pointer.

Datu signed with Chico State during his senior year at St. Joseph and spent the last five years there battling through injuries. Mott knew it would be difficult to replace Datu's presence on the roster back in 2014.

“He’s definitely someone that’s going to be missed a lot because he’s been our guy in the middle for four years — so we’re going to have a different look to us next year,” Mott said at Datu's 2014 signing. “We’re definitely going to miss Keith, not just for what he did on the floor, but his silent leadership and all the things he did for this team. He’s just a great guy to have around.”

Mott was right as players with Datu's combination of size, ability, talent and passion have proven rare.

