Current and past directors of OASIS (Orcutt Area Seniors In Service) have summed it up best: “We will not only continue serving the aging population of our community, but Orcutt seniors will have a place where they can get the type of programs they need to remain healthy and active and participate in our local economy."
They also point out that during the past few years they are struggling to provide services to a growing population without expanding their facilities.
This expansion is on the line, and will be before county supervisors this month. Recently, the project has moved forward to its final approval, the final step in the process.
I must say, I am proud of the work OASIS has done through the years as they now serve and have served thousands of local seniors through the years.
This expansion got a jump start in 2015 from Debbie and Steve LeBard, who donated a large portion of Key Site 18 at the corner of Clark and Foxenwood Lane to OASIS for the project, and they should be applauded for their generosity.
During this same time frame, various OASIS executive directors have diligently worked to provide help and support to seniors and have been examples of the goodness and the best of the people who live in the Orcutt area.
Michelle Southwick, the current executive director, has continued the endeavor to move the OASIS center from its small Orcutt school district location in aging modular buildings, to the new location. It is now time for the efforts through the county process to come to an end, and for work to begin on the project itself.
After 2015 the then-director approached me for the approval of the project since my family owned all the property to the south of Site 18 along Clark Avenue, and we would be the most impacted by the proposal.
Having grown up with the ingrained idea of public service, I had become an educator in local schools during my working career. Later I devoted myself to improving Old Town Orcutt by being an active member of OTORA (Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association).
We can credit this group with the quaint, vibrant old town western appearance of the community today. I am proud of my group’s work in accomplishing these revitalization goals. The proposed OASIS project will also have a western appearance.
I have carefully reviewed their plans because of the project’s potential impact on my family’s property and it was my pleasure to support the efforts because these plans included all the items outlined in the open space plans for the site.
Included in the plans were the senior center as well as bike and open space requirements for this parcel. The center will be located on the south side of the creek next to my commercial properties and thus will be far away from any residential property owners.
Residential property owners are located on the opposite side of the creek far away from the proposed senior center. It should be pointed out that senior citizens and the elderly are not known for their wild and boisterous parties. All events will be inside the beautifully designed senior center building.
We should all set a good example for the care of the elderly, as we are all heading in the same direction in life.
Please support the seniors and elderly by quickly supporting the center project at the entrance to Old Town Orcutt, and join me in writing or calling Santa Barbara County supervisors, 105 East Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 or call 805-568-2190.
Please step forward and strongly support the new senior center.
