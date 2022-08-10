Support the 2022 Day of Hope! A Benefit for Marian Cancer Care Patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
To make a positive difference in the lives of Mission Hope Cancer Center patients, we encourage children and adults of all ages to join in the fundraiser by participating in the Day of Hope coloring activity and making a $1.00 donation (or more.)
Art returned to our office with a donation will be displayed in a special Day of Hope Gallery online at www.santamariatimes.com as well as being displayed in our lobby during the month of August.
All proceeds raised from this coloring activity will stay local and help cancer patients and families in need. IN ONE DAY, DOLLAR BY DOLLAR, WE CAN FIGHT CANCER TOGETHER!
Download the coloring page here, and return the your completed art to our office at 3200 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria by August 16.