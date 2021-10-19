Koa Kopcho also stood out in the win. He caught a 20-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run for the game-winning score. He led the Eagles with 13 tackles and finished with two catches for 33 yards.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DB: 2 catches, 33 yards; 13 tackles in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho with the catch and run has AG inside the 1. 45 seconds left. Righetti leads 35-32 for now. pic.twitter.com/FfuBMrjyyA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.