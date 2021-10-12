092421 SLO Nipomo FB 07.JPG

Nipomo’s Kyle Kuhn returns the opening kickoff against San Luis Obispo during a game in September.

For Nipomo, yards weren't easy to come by as the Titans mustered just 232 yards of offense against the Bearcats. Kyle Kuhn was responsible for a third of those yards on his own, catching three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in the loss.  

Kyle Kuhn, Nipomo WR: 3 catches, 77 yards, TD; 1 tackle. 

