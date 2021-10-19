Over in the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller has had a strong senior season and it continued Saturday in a loss to Riverdale Christian on Saturday. Miller had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns and made nine tackles on defense.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB: 15 carries, 141 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 24 yards; 9 total tackles in 54-26 loss to Riverdale Christian.
