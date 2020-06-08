Landon Nelson, San Luis Obispo, DB

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180

Class: 2021

Offers (1):

Valparaiso

The Details

The area's most productive defensive back finally got on the board.

SLO's Landon Nelson, who has over 200 combined tackles after just his sophomore and junior seasons, landed his first offer, from Valparaiso, last week. The Crusaders are in the Pioneer League. (Valpo is located in Valparaiso, Indiana.)

Nelson racked up 98 tackles, one sack and three tackles-for-loss as a sophomore for the Tigers. Then last fall, Nelson had 104 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 12 pass break-ups, an INT, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

Nelson lacks ideal size, but you would never know it from watching his tape. He's a punishing tackler that plays with absolutely no fear on the field.

He's also a really versatile player. He's pretty solid in press, though he does need to improve at getting physical and jamming his receiver at the line. He really excels in off coverage, where he can read the quarterback's eyes and make a play on the ball.

It's clear there are two things that sets him apart on the field: His football IQ and his reckless tackling ability.

He instantly diagnoses plays on defense and blows things up. Receivers have a real tough time blocking him because he reads plays so quickly and is already attacking the ball before the receiver knows what's happening.