Langley and Williams helping to power St. Joseph in dominant spring season

If the Knights would be playing, Darien Langley and Tyler Williams would be playing.

They both knew that. The only question was whether they'd actually get to suit up for their high school football team one last time.

When high school football got the greenlight to return last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Langley and Williams were there front and center to lead the Knights through a unique five-game spring season.

As St. Joseph got off to a 4-0 start, Langley and Williams have been two of their key players, with Langley helping to lead the rushing attack and Williams powering a defense that has allowed 20 points in four games.

The thing that makes Langley's and Williams' participation in this odd season noteworthy is that they both have their college football plans set. Langley signed with UC Davis and Williams will play on scholarship at UTEP.

Some high school players have opted out of the season to play other sports. Some have already enrolled in college, while others have opted to sit out the season to avoid any chance of a career-altering injury.

Langley and Williams, meanwhile, have poured just about all they've got into this season, even though they'll have a short turnaround to embark on the first college seasons starting in the summer.

Langley, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster, has scored multiple touchdowns in three of the four games this spring, being deployed as an every-down running back by coach Pepe Villaseñor. Instead of taking it easy, Langley's workload has actually increased.