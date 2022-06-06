Cal Poly sophomore shortstop Brooks Lee has been selected as the Big West Conference Field Player of the Year for the second year in a row while sophomore right-hander Drew Thorpe was voted by the league's 11 head coaches as the Pitcher of the Year.
The awards were announced last week. Coaches were allowed to vote for their own players for the six major awards, but not for the all-conference teams.
While Lee is the seventh Mustang to claim Big West Field Player of the Year honors (counting himself twice), Thorpe is the first Cal Poly pitcher to be named conference pitcher of the year.
Joining Lee and Thorpe on the all-Big West first team are freshman catcher Ryan Stafford, sophomore first baseman Joe Yorke and senior closer Jason Franks. The five first-team selections are two shy of the seven Mustangs who were voted onto the first team in 2012 and gives Cal Poly a total of 60 first-team selections since joining the Big West for the 1997 season.
Sophomore second baseman Nick Marinconz and junior utility player Collin Villegas both landed on the second team. No Mustang was accorded honorable mention praise.
A two-time finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, Lee helped lead Cal Poly to a 37-21 record and second-place finish in the Big West. On the year, he hit .357 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 RBIs to go with a .951 fielding percentage.
Lee led the Big West in hits (84), walks (46), doubles (25), home runs (15), runs scored (56), RBIs (55), slugging percentage (.664) and total bases (156) and was second in batting average (.357) and on-base percentage (.462).
The San Luis Obispo High School graduate produced hitting streaks of 19 and 12 games and led the Mustangs with 26 multiple-hit games and 16 multiple-RBI contests. Twice he was named Big West Field Player of the Week, giving Lee five such awards in his Mustang career.
One of five finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award, Thorpe has accumulated 14 consecutive quality starts. In 15 starts this season, Thorpe went 10-1 and compiled a 2.32 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 104.2 innings of work on the mound.
Holding opposing hitters to a .175 batting average, Thorpe wrapped up his 2022 season last Thursday in a 5-3 win at Hawai'i, notching 10 strikeouts over eight innings to regain the national lead in strikeouts.
He surrendered three runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning, then shut the door on the Rainbow Warriors by retiring 11 straight, 14 of 15 and 22 of 24 Hawai'i batters. He retired the side in order five times.
Thorpe is Cal Poly's first 10-game winner since Casey Bloomquist earned 12 victories and Matt Imhof added 10, both in 2014.
The season-ending win for Thorpe marked the ninth time he had recorded double-digit strikeouts in 2022 and the 13th of his Mustang career.
Thorpe surpassed the school single-season strikeout mark of 140 set by Erik Bratlein in 1988. He also is No. 4 in career strikeouts with 284, 12 shy of Dan Chergey's record set during the 1990-93 campaigns.
Thorpe's 149 strikeouts place him atop Shemar Page (143) of Grambling and Parker Messick (140) of Florida State on the national strikeouts list after last weekend's games.
Both Lee and Thorpe are semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award national player of the year honors.
Only one other former Big West player twice earned Big West Field Player of the Year honors -- Mark Kotsay of Cal State Fullerton in 1995 and 1996. Four pitchers have earned two Big West pitcher of the Year awards -- Abe Alvarez (2002-03), Jered Weaver (2004-05) and Darren McCaughan (2016-17), all of Long Beach State, and Daniel Bibona (2009-10) of UC Irvine.
Stafford produced one of Cal Poly's best seasons as a freshman, hitting .321 with 16 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 33 RBIs. His six sacrifice flies led the conference while his 79 hits were No. 2.
Hitting above the .330 mark during the first seven weeks of the season as Cal Poly's leadoff hitter, Stafford's average dipped to .280 over the next four weeks before the Mustang coaching staff decided a change of scenery was in order.
The Folsom High School graduate was dropped into the No. 5 slot for the CSU Bakersfield series and bumped up to the clean-up spot the following week. Stafford responded with a 12-game hitting streak, going 26-for-51 (.510) with three doubles, a triple, one home run and 16 RBIs to elevate his average 49 points.
Stafford threw out 11 would-be base stealers and picked off four other base runners.
A late-season surge by Yorke also fueled Cal Poly's 13-1 record to close out the year.
Starting with the final game of Cal Poly's series at UC Irvine in mid-April, Yorke launched a 20-game hitting streak, the team's longest of the year, to send his average northward 105 points to .357. He went 45-for-92 (.489) with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs.
Yorke's run included a pair of five-hit games in a four-game span, becoming the first Mustang in 28 Division I seasons to produce two five-hit games in a career, and a four-hit contest.
Franks climaxed a remarkable Cal Poly baseball career with 11 saves as Cal Poly's closer this season, the most by a Mustang since Michael Clark also notched 11 saves in 2017.
Franks, who played on Cal Poly's club baseball team as a freshman and sophomore before working his way onto the intercollegiate roster prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, pitched in just five games, a total of 4 2/3 innings, in 2020 and 2021 before blossoming into one of the conference's elite closers in 2022.
Franks struck out 69 batters over 54 innings for an 11.50 strikeouts-per-nine-innings figure, walked just 22 and held foes to a .228 batting average. He also earned four victories against Fresno State, UNLV, UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton.
On the second unit, Marinconz experienced a strong second-half surge as well. Used sparingly during the first five weeks of the season, Marinconz started at Cal on March 22 and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, never relinquishing his spot in the starting lineup since.
Marinconz went 15-for-38 (.395) during a 10-game hitting streak with four doubles and six RBIs, finishing with a .309 average with 10 doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs.
Villegas, who started 13 games behind the plate and 37 in the outfield, went on a 14-game tear midway through the season, hitting .375 (18-for-48) with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 RBIs.
He finished the year second on the team in doubles (20) and third in both home runs (4) and RBIs (40), hitting .290. His 13 multiple-RBI contests were No. 2.
Cal Poly led the way with five players on the all-conference first team, followed by UC Santa Barbara with four and UC Irvine and CSUN with three each. UC Davis, Cal State Fullerton and Hawai'i each had one representative.
Long Beach State shortstop Connor Burns was named the conference's defensive player of the year while Andrew Checketts of UC Santa Barbara was tabbed by his peers as Coach of the Year as he led the Gauchos to their second Big West title in the last three full seasons and fifth overall.
UC Davis center fielder Mark Wolbert was named Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year while right-hander Ryan Gallagher of UC Santa Barbara captured Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year honors.