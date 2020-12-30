Let's recap some of our favorite sports stories from 2020

Despite the sports year being upended by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, there were still many memorable moments in 2020.

As is tradition, the Times' is recapturing those special moments, some of which even occurred amid the pandemic. Before sports were shut down in March, area teams made deep playoff runs, with a few capturing CIF titles. Other teams celebrated their first-ever league championships. There were also coaching changes and new league alignments. Sadly, the Central Coast also lost some important sports figures.

Today, the Times will recount some of the top stories from 2020 with a second part coming on New Year's Day, highlighting the other top stories and the tale that takes the No. 1 spot.

Saints make deep playoff run

Just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March, Santa Maria High's boys soccer team made a thrilling run through the CIF Central Section playoffs. The Saints made it all the way to the Division 1 title game, a contest they hosted against Fresno Central, which was the defending CIF champ.

Though Central squeaked out a 1-0 win, Santa Maria still had plenty to be proud of. Edgar Garces was named the All-Area MVP and Saints coach Eduardo Cuna was named the All-Area Coach of the Year. The Saints went on to win a state playoff game before losing to La Habra, an eventual state champion, in the regional semifinals.

Orcutt Academy wins league title

While Santa Maria's boys were thriving on the pitch, Orcutt Academy's girls also had a stellar season. The Spartans won the Ocean League title, the first in program history, while also making the CIF semifinals, where they lost in a shootout to Orosi.