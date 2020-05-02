Letter to the Editor: Subsidizing restaurants not sensible

Subsidizing restaurants not sensible

I support seniors, I am one. Those who can support Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Good Samaritan, churches and the Foodbank as a good source for meals should. Why would we also support restaurants to do the same?

I am very sympathetic to the plight of ALL who are unemployed and suffering through this, not just the food service industry. Are our leaders so concerned with the restaurants because they are unable to enjoy "sit-down" meals several times a week?

Most families of seniors may spend money at a restaurant once, maybe twice a month. Let's support the organizations who are feeding our low income residents, not add to our tax burden with subsidizing.

We'll get through this if we work together sensibly.

Jean Roth

Santa Maria

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0