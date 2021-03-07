Letters to the Editor: Appreciation for abortion providers

Appreciation for abortion providers
March 10 is National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers; this letter shows my appreciation and why.
Finding high-quality health care can be a challenge in the best of times. The challenge becomes even greater if you find yourself in a situation with an unplanned pregnancy. Add to that a world where everything has become politicized and access to a safe, legal abortion becomes increasingly difficult.
Planned Parenthood provides a full range of reproductive health care services, including abortion. They provide compassionate care and accurate information. At Planned Parenthood — no matter where you live or how much money you make, or who provides your health insurance, you will not be denied care.
Today, on National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers, I encourage everyone to join me in thanking Planned Parenthood employees and abortion providers everywhere who continue to provide care — even in the face of continuing political attacks. Support for safe, legal abortion is at a record high. More than seven in 10 Americans support abortion rights and understand that ending a pregnancy is a deeply personal choice, not a political one.
Planned Parenthood’s work is vital, and I am extremely grateful to have them in our community.
Kathy Sharum
Santa Maria
