Letters to the Editor: Border migration influx questioned; Sports complex opportunities abound

Border migration influx questioned
There are many questions that need to be answered regarding the southern border with the infiltration of undocumented illegals coming across while the White House claims there is no crisis. What is shown on TV tells a different story.
First question, where did the "Biden, Please Let us In" t-shirts come from? Who donated these, how did thousands travel for 22 days, certainly not walking all this way? Who supplied the transportation, did one pair of shoes do the job? Some coming across are likely members of cartels bringing in drugs.
Migrants are coming across the border illegally from Yemen, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Hondurus, Nicaragua to name a few countries, with children under the age of 10 coming in alone. This puts them in jeopardy.
The U.S. built a shelter to the tune of $48 million to shelter up to 1,040 persons and it is packed full with more people coming across.
Recently, Congressman Kevin McCarthy along with representatives from Ohio, Tennessee and Louisiana to name a few representing Homeland Security, went to the border in El Paso and talked with border patrols. While we are masked, tested and stand six feet apart, they are crossing, some with the virus.
And the White House states there is no crisis. The definition of crisis is the turning point, or crucial time. Come out of your walled sanctuary and smell the roses.
If you are unhappy with the way we as a nation have been protected by the Constitution for over 230 years, no one, and I repeat no one, is holding you here.
My father taught his children what President Kennedy said, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country". This is the Golden Rule that I live by.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Sports complex opportunities abound
I am absolutely ecstatic that a small town like Kingsburg is finally getting a brand new sports complex. Especially after having one of the all-time great Olympic athletes, Rafer Johnson, originate from here.
A sports complex would be a place where everyone can work out and stay active. Small towns often look to drugs or vandalism when there’s not a lot of activities to do. Or even have to work out by running on the streets and sidewalks, which could be dangerous.
This is why a sports complex would be so beneficial. Especially with a place that could be a safe workout place for all with everyone not having a secure place to work out or having to drive out of town. People will no longer have to commute and will be able to use the softballs fields, batting cages, and track for running.
This could start a community within the complex which could be very beneficial. The only problem I could see arising is if they start to limit the type of people who are welcomed into the complex. Causing a rift in people wanting to stay active in a place in their town should not be a problem. So this can be a great opportunity to spark a great athletic community within the small town of Kingsburg.
Isaiah Lorenzano
Kingsburg
