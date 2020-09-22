Letters to the Editor: Strategy for picking candidates; Trying to raise awareness about HOA dangers; Vintners fourth wine bid proposal

Strategy for picking candidates
As the election nears, mud, accusations, and lies are thrown at all the candidates for all the offices. When I vote, I’ve used a selection process for years, and I offer it for other voters to consider.
If you’re looking for fine upstanding, highly moral people, don’t expect to find many. And, you won’t find too many with experience actually doing something.
Here is how I determine who to vote for, in any election: city council, state senator, governor, US senator, or President. I assume that whoever is elected, is likely a crook. While in office, I figure they will do what they can, for themselves, for their friends, and for people who can reward them.
So, I vote for the candidates for office who, I think, will do the least damage.
If it turns out the one I voted for wins, and turns out to be a crook, I’m not surprised nor do I worry. I figure the losing candidate would have done more harm, AND since there is no way to find out what the loser would have done. I rest easy knowing I made the best choice from a bunch of bad choices.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Trying to raise awareness about HOA dangers
Santa Maria has 77 homeowners’ associations and many hire a firm as a business agent to handle the money.
Many of us members are elderly and rely on our homes as a safe investment. We owners did not realize that there are no laws to protect homeowners aganst financial abuse in an HOA; it is a private corporation of common interest and a civil case. That means we must hire a lawyer, and go to court.
A certificate of “HOA Manager” is not an official act of the California Secretary of State; the certificate is issued by a group of other HOA managers and has no legal enforcement. The state Real Estate Broker license is meaningless; there is no oversight by the state.
For many of us elderly “downsizing” means a homeowners association. There is so much to be learned by HOA owners about our lifetime investments. I hope that my story will result in more awareness of our risk under current law.
Patricia Lala
Santa Maria
Vintners fourth wine bid proposal
The Santa Barbara Vintners have spent two years and undisclosed funds trying to craft a Business Improvement District (BID).
The good news is their latest proposal – 1% assessment on all California Direct to Consumer sales -- has dropped two of their more objectionable suggestions -- using BID funds to market to the trade without assessing trade sales and using BID funds for advocacy.
The bad news is they are proposing to use 46.5% or $465,000 of the BID funds for “Salaries, Overhead & Reserve.”
The other bad news is the Vintners are trying to force wineries who have chosen not to join the Vintners to assess their consumers 1% of their wine sales for the Vintners' benefit. There are 270 +/- bonded wineries in Santa Barbara County.
The Vintners’ website lists 78 members. The BID statute uses the weighted vote of consumer sales for voting which means the 20 or so large wineries will decide this issue for all 250 wineries.
One would hope that the 20 or so large wineries would think long and hard before using their weighted vote to compel the 192 wineries who have not voluntarily joined the Vintners to assess their customers 1% of their wine sales for the Vintners’ benefit.
Stephen Pepe
Lompoc
In this Series
What you need to know for Wednesday, September 23
-
Updated
Lompoc to fix deficiencies in wastewater treatment system after EPA finds violations
-
Updated
Santa Maria Valley Chamber 2020 annual awards go live, virtual
-
Updated
Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara elects 2 new board members
- 30 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!