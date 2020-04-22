Letters to the Editor: Value newspapers, agents of free speech; A bushel of roses for Merrill Gardens staff

My wife and I fall into another class of “shelter-at-home”. We are residents of Merrill Gardens. Here is an establishment that has determined that they would do everything in their power to make sure that not one of the residents would contract this dreadful virus.

So, Ruth, my wife of 63 years, and I spend each day in 600 feet of confined space. We are served three meals a day, and we are checked on two or three times a day. At 82 years old, and I’m one of the younger ones, you could imagine if they weren’t as strict as they are what would happen if the virus began to spread in this closed environment.

We’re scared because almost every resident has an underlying health condition. With my COPD, contracting the virus would almost certainly be my demise. We have been sequestered for 37 days now and we are well!

I read the editorial page daily and appreciate when the editor of the Santa Maria Times gives “roses” to deserving people. How about a truckload of roses to the staff at Merrill Gardens. From our general manager to a very dedicated lady that cleans our apartment, from the head nurse to the care givers that work under very trying conditions. Each one of them not only talks the talk, they walk the walk!

Bruce Carmitchel

Santa Maria

