Letters to the Editor: Value newspapers, agents of free speech; A bushel of roses for Merrill Gardens staff

Value newspapers, agents of free speech
For the first 30 years of my life I was surrounded by the New York dailies and some of the best journalism in the world. Even now, I have to wash newsprint off my fingertips every morning before going to the office - until, of course, a virus shut down the office.
Since moving to Santa Maria 30 years ago, I've had to transition to our small town newspaper that used to be a daily disgrace of typos, misspellings, poor grammar,, and incomplete articles that disappeared on the page turn.
That greatly improved years ago, and now we have a local paper that does an excellent job of binding our community together with vital information.
In last Sunday's editorial entitled 'Keep the News Flowing,' we read an urgent plea from the editorial board to save our paper from possibly going under. A report from Pan America (Nov. 19) showed a 50% reduction in newspaper staffs in the last 10 years, and closure of over 2,000 newspapers with another 1,000 reduced to "ghost newspapers" soon to stop the presses.
Studies have shown that as local news declines, local government costs and corruption rise and government officials conduct themselves with less integrity and efficiency. Furthermore, civil engagement declines as does voter turnout, with less understanding of the issues.
If you are reading this, then I am only preaching to the choir who already value and support our paper. But we can do more. Our paper is so vital to democracy that it must be supported by public and private means during these economically troubled times.
Various forms of subsidizing our local media have been taking place throughout the country since 1792, but now at a rate of 25-30 times less per person than most of the high income democracies of the world.
As the California News Publishers Association seeks urgent support from California legislators this week, we should all lean on our government to value our most effective agent of free speech. While we huddle in isolation, let's not come out of the darkness one day to find our paper gone.
Glenn Prezkop
Santa Maria
A bushel of roses for Merrill Gardens staff
I have been following “shelter-at-home” on television, in the newspaper, in magazines, and even in fraternal publications. People are being laid off, major business are closing, home schooling is in full swing, and chaos is raising its ugly head.
However, the food bank is giving food to all, restaurants have come up with ways to serve the public. Gas stations still dispense fuel to automobiles so that their occupants can avail themselves of all these meals and food.
My wife and I fall into another class of “shelter-at-home”. We are residents of Merrill Gardens. Here is an establishment that has determined that they would do everything in their power to make sure that not one of the residents would contract this dreadful virus.
So, Ruth, my wife of 63 years, and I spend each day in 600 feet of confined space. We are served three meals a day, and we are checked on two or three times a day. At 82 years old, and I’m one of the younger ones, you could imagine if they weren’t as strict as they are what would happen if the virus began to spread in this closed environment.
We’re scared because almost every resident has an underlying health condition. With my COPD, contracting the virus would almost certainly be my demise. We have been sequestered for 37 days now and we are well!
I read the editorial page daily and appreciate when the editor of the Santa Maria Times gives “roses” to deserving people. How about a truckload of roses to the staff at Merrill Gardens. From our general manager to a very dedicated lady that cleans our apartment, from the head nurse to the care givers that work under very trying conditions. Each one of them not only talks the talk, they walk the walk!
Bruce Carmitchel
Santa Maria
