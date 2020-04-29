Letters to the Editor: Wisdom of opening Solvang questioned; Open businesses thoughtfully; School should be named after Libbon;

Wisdom of opening Solvang questioned
I am responding the the Solvang City Council's recent vote to reopen Solvang. So we are out of danger? Are they nuts? The Valley has been spared the horror of rampant COVID-19 infection, likely in part due to its relative isolation.
Solvang's only business is tourism. So they think now is a good time to invite all the folks from Los Angeles to pay us a visit? Why, so they can share the virus with us? Are the council members willing to accept responsibility for exposing the Valley's residents to COVID-19 and its horrible consequences?
I think the four councilmen who voted to open Solvang have flattened their IQs.
Stephen Dixon
Santa Ynez
Open businesses thoughtfully
A recent contributor suggested that we should leave the decision to open businesses up to businessmen. This is the kind of dangerous logic that is potentially deadly.
There is no question that this pandemic is taking a tremendous economic toll on business owners and their employees and causing great stress to the general public. But the idea that we should delegate major health decisions to anyone without a medical degree makes no more sense than asking your doctor to repair your car.
Education and experience matter and there isn’t a single credible health professional who thinks we can open up American business at this point without catastrophic consequences.
In early February the number of known coronavirus infections in the US was zero; today we are approaching 1 million. My sister is one of those statistics.
On April 25 California confirmed that it had 41,137 coronavirus cases and 1,651 confirmed deaths. Over the past week the state has experienced 1,692 new cases and 80 new deaths per day. And these are just the people who have been counted.
As we all know, this virus is spread by human contact and many people are non-symptomatic carriers or are a week or two from experiencing symptoms. So if we opened up businesses tomorrow that healthy looking person sitting next to you at the movie theater may unknowingly infect the ticket taker, the kid at the popcorn stand and you.
We will not come out of this unscathed, but I believe we will be better in some ways. During this time we have become more connected as a community. We are kinder and friendlier. We bring food to our neighbors who can’t get out and we reconnect with folks we’ve drifted away from.
We are helping each other through this difficult time and we will support our small businesses whenever they are able to open their doors. A successful business woman recently summed it up: “You can come back from losing a job or a business, but you can’t come back from death”.
Margaret Tillery
Santa Maria
School should be named after Libbon
Reagarding the naming of the new elementary school, that's as easy as 1, 2, 3.
1) Mr Bill Libbon has been dedicated to the youth of Santa Maria for 40 years. Even after retirement, he is working at the Abel Maldonado Center.
2) In terms of other names for the school, we already have Enos Street and Enos Ranch Shopping Center.
3) Pleasant Valley doesn't sound like the name of a school. It sounds like a salad dressing.
We must honor Bill Libbon's dedication to our local youth. The only choice we have is to name this school after a man who has done so much for our youth.
Josefina R. Gamboa
Santa Maria
