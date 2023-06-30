The Elverhoj Museum's 11th annual Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party was deemed "a wonderful success, brimming with merriment and good cheer" by museum staff.
The event serves as one of the museum's largest fundraisers of the year.
According to museum Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates, the event was a success due to the support of many who helped the museum exceed its goal in raising funds for programs and operations as well as continued care of the historic building and grounds.
Attendees gathered on June 17 at Stonecrest Estate for a reception overlooking the picturesque Kærskov Vineyard in Solvang, arriving with a short ride by electric Moke, Bates reported.
She noted that the "food was delectable" and complimented the beverages generously provided by Andrew Murray, Bradley Family, Beckmen Vineyards, and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.
The annual celebration featured a live auction, entertainment and a warm Sankt Hans Aften bonfire to welcome the summer solstice.
"We are filled with gratitude for each and every person who contributed to the resounding success of the 11th annual party," Bates said. "The collective effort paved the way for the long-term sustainability of this cherished institution."