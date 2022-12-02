Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it.

Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy.

Food and gift vendors will also be on-site, leading up to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony to take place along Avenue of Flags at 7 p.m.

The day of festivities begins with Breakfast with Santa at the Buellton Rec Center. Two sittings are available, either from 9 to 10 a.m. or 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made online at buelltonwinterfest.ludus.com

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old, and kids 5 and under are free. Admission includes breakfast with Santa, a photo op with Santa (take with your own camera/phone), and a gift bag with Christmas crafts to make at home.

The afternoon then brings Buellton's Holiday Village to life where snow, music, shopping and family-fun activities abound.

The holiday village runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Village Park, located behind Tractor Supply in Buellton.

In addition, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden for the first time ever is hosting a new immersive holiday lights experience dubbed the "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival."

The walkable evening event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and pick back up Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9, 10, 11, and again Dec. 16-18.

Each weekend, the immersive light experience will feature a Holiday Country Market with food, beer and wine, and activities such as Christmas carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa.

A special visit with live reindeer is also slated for Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18.

Admission to the lights festival is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.

Volunteers are currently being sought for the ongoing weekend event. Those interested can register online at www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c49adac23abfc1-enchanted

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at River View Park, at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.

SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth' The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang.

President Lincoln impersonator to perform at Bethania Church this Sunday Nationally renowned historian John Voehl will bring his best impersonation of President Abraham Lincoln to Bethania Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.