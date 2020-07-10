2020-21 Pirate Pass savings cards now available for purchase
0 comments

2020-21 Pirate Pass savings cards now available for purchase

  • 0
SYHS logo

Santa Ynez Valley High School Pirate Pass saving cards are now available for purchase at El Rancho, New Frontiers and Valley Fresh.

 Contributed Image

Santa Ynez Valley High School Pirate Pass saving cards are now available for purchase at El Rancho, New Frontiers and Valley Fresh. 

The cost of the card is $50.

With dozens of participating merchants, Pass holders can save while supporting this season's football players to cover the cost of cleats, SISC insurance, and other related football expenses.

All proceeds generated through fundraising efforts go directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School football program.

Advertising opportunities, donations, and Pirate Pass savings cards can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com or directly from SYHS Football Boosters.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Judith Dale: W.W. Hollister – Goleta Valley's forefather
Columns

Judith Dale: W.W. Hollister – Goleta Valley's forefather

  • Updated

At one time, Hollister and his partners, the Dibblee Brothers, owned all the land between Refugio Beach and Point Conception. They owned all the land grants around Point Concepcion, the Ortega family’s Refugio Grant, the La Purisima Mission lands and the San Julian Ranch.

Janeen Moeller Morse
Obituaries

Janeen Moeller Morse

Janeen Moeller Morse, age 80, died recently in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born to Lenora (nee Rafferty) and Walter H. Moeller on December 19, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News