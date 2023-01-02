Kirsten Cahoon, director of shelter operations for Good Samaritan Shelter, left, and Lindsay Soleimani, VP of Philanthropy for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast accept a check for $50,000 from Gary Pace, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians business committee member outside the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation. The funds raised were from this year's annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic.