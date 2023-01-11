A winner was announced for the 2022 Solvang Danish Days "Win a Trip for Two to Denmark" raffle that was held Friday in front of The Home Connection store at the close of the town's annual Julefest.

Goleta resident Elizabeth Crespo purchased her ticket at the Solvang Visitors Center on Copenhagen Drive during the annual Danish Days festivities held in September. The annual event celebrates the history and Danish culture of Solvang.

Crespo's ticket was drawn by 2022 Danish Days Maid Aleena Madrid who presided over the annual festival alongside 2020 Danish Maid Isabella Lopez and 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel. Crespo was not present at the drawing.

Each year two round-trip tickets are sponsored by the Danish Days Foundation and merchants throughout Solvang offer raffle tickets for sale in their stores for $1 per ticket leading up to and during Danish Days weekend. Proceeds of the raffle ticket sales support the Danish Days Festival.

Solvang Danish Days 2023 raffle tickets can now be purchase via mail by writing to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation at P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464-1424.

Solvang Danish Days 2023 is slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.

In addition, the Solvang Danish Days Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Danish Maid. Applicants must submit an essay about their qualifications, Danish family history, and accomplishments. Preference will be given to a candidate who will be a high school senior during the fall of 2023.

Applications can be emailed to Solvang@stilettomarketing.com or mailed to Martha Nedegaard, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464.

The application deadline is Friday, March 17.