Twenty-eight artists from near and far are saddling up for the 13th annual SLOPOKE Art of the West Show slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at Flag Is Up Farms in Buellton.

The fine art exhibition, which celebrates all things American West, will feature artists from across the country presenting in various mediums including paintings, sculptures, and photography.

"At the SLOPOKE we present art of the west, not necessarily 'western art' and look for emerging artists who paint the 21st century west as well as those recreating the 18th or 19th century west," explained event founders Tom and Sherie Burgher.

"We are deliberately broad in our definition of art of the West to include ranch life, historical and contemporary Native American life, landscapes, seascapes, urbanscapes and wildlife in all media and styles from realism to abstract work. We’re excited to showcase so many fine artists, and look forward to welcoming the public to enjoy another fantastic event this year!"

The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 22 with an Opening Night Artist Reception featuring the awards ceremony and live entertainment by the folk and bluegrass group, the Silver Mountain String Band. The event continues through the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Flag Is Up Farms is located at 901 East Highway 246 in Buellton.

The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 22 with an Opening Night Artist Reception featuring the awards ceremony and live entertainment by the folk and bluegrass group, the Silver Mountain String Band. The event continues through the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Each year six awards are presented, including the coveted silver SLOPOKE Belt Buckle, awarded for Best Painting, Best Sculpture, and Best of Show. Three additional sponsored awards will be presented for Best Animal Art, Best Figurative Art, and Artists Choice awards, with each winner receiving a full-page ad in various nationally-recognized art magazines.

Artists at this year’s show include: Ariel Anton, Rebecca Arguello, Susan Eyer-Anderson, Rosemary Bauer, Tom Burgher, Taylor Crisp, Ken Christensen, Natalie Groves, Jan Handtmann, Rick Hill, Kelly Hine, Kasia Kaznocha, Sheryl Knight, Jean Myers, Vicki Pedersen, Amy Rattner, Raven Skye, Pat Roberts, Lee Rue, Suzanne London, Chris Slatoff, Julia Seelos, Glenda Stevens, John Sumner, Tara Rose Toner, Tom Wright, and Dong Yang.

Renowned California artist Peter Adams will serve as the guest artist and jurist for the 2023 SLOPOKE.

