The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website.
Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well as AMA Sushi located in South County's Montecito.
The international food guide was dreamed up by Michelin tire brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin in 1920 — at a time when there were fewer than 3,000 cars in their country of France — as a way to help motorists better plan trips that in turn boosted car sales and tire purchases.
The guide's popularity grew, and reportedly now rates over 30,000 establishments in over 30 territories across three continents.
The list and inspector notes for each respective California restaurant added to the online guide are available for review at michelinmedia.com/c0/michelin-guide-california-37-additions/
A "Star Revelation" event, when each restaurant's team will find out their Michelin Guide distinctions in real time, is slated for Monday, Dec. 5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
The ceremony will be broadcast live at www.youtube.com/c/MICHELINguideInternational