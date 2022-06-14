Buellton resident Peter Claydon raised nearly $6,000 for Ukrainian children’s charity Voices of Children through his participation in the May 7 Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon where he completed the race in 2:19:40.

The 76-year-old career psychologist ran of behalf of the charity that he said thanked him for providing support to Ukrainian children through the donation.

The organization provides mental health services to children traumatized and displaced by the war.

"We will continue moving forward with our ongoing program of psychosocial and psychological support for kids," a spokesman told Claydon. "Our goal is to ensure no child is left alone to grapple with the trauma of being in war-torn regions of Ukraine.”

Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon brings thousands to Solvang Nearly 2,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes took to downtown Solvang as part of the annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon where a reported one in five runners finished their very first half-marathon.