The Los Alamos Theatre Group has entertained locals with original plays and music created and performed by local talent since 2018, with a chief goal of bringing joy.
"Milo Sampson 1946, A Musical" will consist of eight performances starting July 1. The bulk of the proceeds will go to The Los Alamos Foundation to benefit Summer In The Park — a no-pay, nonprofit summer camp for local kids, according to theater writer/director Jeffrey Bloom.
"We’ve been helping to support them since we started, with the belief that the program is vitally needed," said Bloom, adding that a ticket purchased is "a win-win for everyone."
"Ticket buyers get to have a wonderful theatrical experience, some children get to have a memorable summer, and the LATG gets to share their joy," he said.
Bloom explained that no one gets paid, "and often we reach into our own pockets to pay for things we need, like lighting and sound equipment."
The cost of wardrobe is covered by the actors, who do it without being asked, he said. And on top of that, nearly all the money made from tickets sales is given to charitable organizations.
Occasional donations, however, are used for set construction, printing, etc., Bloom said, noting that thanks to shop owner Dan Thompson, the troupe also has a permanent home inside The Depot Mall — where they are not asked to pay rent or utilities.