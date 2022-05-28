Alma Rosa Winery on July 23 will host its third annual "Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" event to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.
Participants are invited to walk a 4.3-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton.
One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit the One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara, an event spokeswoman said, noting that the winery raised over $345,000 for mental health organizations over the last two years.
In addition, Bob and Barb Zorich, owners of Alma Rosa, will be matching donations dollar for dollar, and up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000, the spokeswoman said.
The cost to register is $55 per person and donations are welcomed.
Registration is open through Friday, July 22, and can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.
For more information about Alma Rosa Winery and the event, go to www.almarosawinery.com.