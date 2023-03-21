The Lompoc Alpha Literary and Improvement Club — or Alpha Club — is inviting members of the public to a Card Party event slated for Saturday, April 1.
Attendees can create a foursomes and select a game to play of their choice, such as bridge, canasta, pinochle, Uno or dominoes.
Refreshments will be served, and attendees will have a chance to win door prizes.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.
To participate, reservations can be made by calling Alpha Club members at 805-735-2723 or 805-733-2573.
The club is located at 704 E. Ocean Ave.