Ainsley McIntyre passed away suddenly on April 2, 2022. Her loss will be felt deeply by all who loved her. She was born in Paisley, Scotland on September 22, 1967 and immigrated to the US when she was four years old. After living in Lompoc and Glendale, CA she settled in the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. There, Ainsley created friendships that would last a lifetime. An excellent student, she was in advanced classes through school. She was involved in band and active in 4-H. She attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Sacramento State University. After school, she married and moved to Phoenix, AZ. There she managed a group of chiropractic offices and attained her Master Gardener Certificate from ASU. Ainsley eventually settled in New Roads, LA. There she was involved in the Arts Council and volunteered at the animal shelter. Four years ago, she met her fiance, Phillip. They recently relocated to Mohawk, TN., where they were planning the rest of their lives together. Ainsley was a beautiful light in our lives. We are all saddened by the loss of her.
Ainsley was predeceased by father, James McIntyre. She is survived by fiance, Phillip Carpenter; mother, Edith McIntyre; sister, Shona Terry (Patrick); niece, Shay Nichols; cousins, Angelique McNamara, Michelle Le Beau, Kevin Graves, Tina Graves Etzler and Robin Hansen.
Local service planned for Saturday, July 16, 2022. Details to follow.