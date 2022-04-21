Andrew, better known as Andy was born in San Pedro, California to his parents Peter Donlon (Don) Hanly and Joanna Ann (Joughin) Hanly. His early days were spent in the neighborhood of South Shores with his big brother Mike and little sister Ann along with a host of neighborhood friends who played in the fields just down the street. The family moved back to Solvang in 1970 to reopen the family grocery store where Andy and his siblings would unload trucks early morning and stock shelves on weekends. Andy attended Solvang Elementary School and enjoyed playing little league baseball, YFL football, skateboarding with his friends, fishing and riding waves at Gaviota State Beach. Andy also attended Santa Ynez High School and was a well known and respected surfer. He later went on to designing his own surfboards and his boards were very popular with the local surfers. After high school Andy ventured to Puerto Rico where he lived with other surfers from Santa Ynez who went to work at the Charthouse Restaurant in San Juan. He and his surf buds enjoyed the warm waters, epic waves and the Caribbean culture with many adventures to fill their time. When Andy returned home he met his wife Elizabeth McMillan who shared the same love of adventure and they moved to Lake Tahoe, married and bought a home in Tacoma. Andy's skill of design transferred to making snowboards and skis along with clothing that he and Liz designed and sold. Enjoying the natural beauty of the area the couple enjoyed boating, fishing and snowboarding. Andy and Liz also enjoyed becoming parents welcoming their first child Shayne and then Kathleen just a couple of years later. Andy loved being a father to his children. He built an additional shed on their property to house a drum set and guitars for his family. Andy loved music and enjoyed watching his children play on the drum set.
Andy had so many good things in his life and lived full throttle in his skating, surfing and snowboarding. He was an amazing designer and craftsmen. He had a very tender heart for animals and his kids. He is survived by his family Liz, Shayne and Kathleen and older brother Micheal (Mike) Hanly and sister Ann (Hanly) Boggess both of Santa Ynez, California. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Don and Joanna Hanly.
Please join us in celebrating our amazing Andy's life at Refugio State Beach where Andy enjoyed many days of surfing and friendship. Saturday, April 30th at 11:00 at the picnic area near the point. There will be a paddle out in his honor and a barbecue to follow. Please bring your beach chairs and if you like bring a dish or dessert to share (but not required).