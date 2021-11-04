Angel Angela Swain passed away on Monday, September 6th, 2021. Angel was one of 19 children, born in Pahala, HI on January 9th, 1948. She graduated from Hilo High School in 1966. Angel is survived by her husband Harold (Hal) of 48 years, two daughters Robin (Richard), Katie (Vinnie), sons Cris (Jackie, grandsons Cole and Jack), Christopher (Sandra, grandsons Cayden and Cameron) and foster daughter Katelyn. Angel was very close to her family in Hawaii leaving seven sisters, eight brothers, forty-six nieces and nephews, numerous aunties, uncles, cousins, and brother and sister in-laws. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizebeth Pakele, two sisters Pacita and Ronnie and her brother Jordan.
Angel was a pillar of the Santa Ynez Valley since she and her husband Hal purchased the Pizza Barn, Santa Cota Market and Santa Ynez Valley Florist located in downtown Santa Ynez in 1973. This was the same year Hal and Angel were married. Angel loved to express her art through flowers. She worked as a caregiver to the elderly and hospice patients in her later years. But it was at the Santa Cota Market that Angel began her service to the Valley. Our family recalls countless individuals seeking life advice, answers for everyday problems, help with groceries, or even a place to live until they got back on their feet. Angel was passionate about caring for and helping those that needed it most. From friends, children of friends, customers, foster kids, brothers and sisters, Angel was there to offer assistance. When she met her husband Hal, she immediately loved and cared for his two young daughters and raised them as her own. Soon after marrying Hal, they welcomed their first-born son, and 10 years later adopted their second son. Many years later, Angel opened up her home to a teenaged girl who she loved like a daughter and provided a new start on life. Angel leaves an incredible legacy of unconditional love through bringing people together, caring for whomever needed it, and never faltering from that Aloha spirit. One of her favorite things to do was watch her grandsons play sports. She took every opportunity to attend their football, basketball, volleyball games, or track meets. She never missed a game.
Our family takes enormous pride in the fact that everyone who knew Angel, loved and appreciated her. For who she was, what she represented, and of course her infectious smile. She taught us so much about the true spirit of Aloha, and for that we are so very thankful.
Thank you Santa Ynez Valley Community for embracing that little Hawaiian lady with a heart of gold. Thank you for the countless well wishes for our beloved Mom. And as you may have guessed, she loved you too.
Rest in love.
A celebration of life will be held on February 26th, 2022 at Pohoiki Beach on the Big Island of Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, please hug those close to you, be a good human being, and spread the loving spirit of Aloha.
