Arla Hoj was born in Lompoc, California on October 9th, 1940. Her parents, Martin and Ivo Jacobsen, moved to the Santa Ynez valley and started the Jacobsen Dairy. Arla's childhood with her brother Arne and her older sister Gunhild was filled with hard work, mischief, and family gatherings. Arne helped Martin work the farm, and Arla and Gunhild helped their mother with the many tasks that needed to be done around the house and garden.
Arla attended Santa Ynez Union High School, where she was homecoming queen, and captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated in the class of 1958.
Arla's employment ambitions landed her many exciting jobs. She was particularly proud of working in the aerospace industry at Lockheed Martin, on Vandenberg Air Force Base. She was a brilliant mathematician working in the computer department with heavy responsibilities regarding rocket launches and payloads.
A few years later Arla met her husband, Kurt Hoj on his first day in Solvang at the local bowling alley. Although Kurt recorded everything from love letters to birthday pictures in family binders, the exact date doesn't matter because true love has no beginning or end. She was one that always spoke her mind, and she delicately told Kurt he would not have a future in professional bowling. Their romance traveled across California but ultimately took root in Solvang close to Arla and Kurt's family.
Arla and Kurt had three sons, John, Jack and Jeff, all of whom grew up in Solvang and attended her alma mater, Santa Ynez Valley High School. Kurt opened the Alamo Mart, a furniture and appliance store. It was successful enough to support the family. Arla was a score keeper at her son's sporting events, and loudly cheered for them during the games.
After financial setbacks in 1988, Arla returned to bookkeeping for several local businesses including an Arabian horse ranch. She never became a professional hairdresser, but that didn't stop her from cutting her three son's hair or even giving them the occasional unwanted perm. She briefly worked for international pop star, Michael Jackson at the Neverland Ranch as a bookkeeper. She worked at Buellflat Rock for her 'Baby Cousin' Mike Nedegaard for several fun yet productive years. Her last bookkeeping job was working for Fred Chamberlin, at the Chamberlin Cattle Ranch. After Kurt passed away in 2015, she was able to continue to live in Solvang for as long as she could, thanks to Fred's incredible generosity.
A few years later Arla moved in with her sister Gunhild's daughters Sheri, and Sonja, who graciously welcomed “Aunt Arla” into their home in Clovis, California. While in Clovis,
Arla enjoyed, family holidays with her beloved nieces, and participated in important life events such as the engagement announcements and subsequent weddings of her great nephew Martin Fabbian to his wife Tiffany, and her great niece Kristina Fabbian to her husband Logan. She was able to enjoy good food and country life with horses, several dogs and a few cats. Arla also lovingly enjoyed sparring wits with Sonia's husband Tony, yet no winner was ever declared. It was a full and happy time with the family at “The Compound” in Clovis.
Arla's health began to decline, and she spent her final years living close to her eldest son John in Ojai. She was recently able to celebrate her Aunt Lucille's 100th birthday celebration in Solvang, reconnecting with dear family and friends. This past Christmas she spontaneously helped her assisted living facilities staff decorate the garden. Arla shared a love of flowers and gardens with her mother, Ivo. Arla passed away January 3rd early in the morning after she suffered a massive stroke and never regained consciousness. She is survived by her three sons, John (daughter-in-law Kim) Jack (daughter-in-law Claudine) and Jeff (daughter-in-law Robin) as well as her five grandchildren, Kirsten, Jonah, Kelsie, Lila and Henrik. Arla is now reunited with Kurt, just in time for their 55th wedding anniversary, and she is sure to have perfect hair.
Memorial service for Arla will be held on March 19th. At 1 PM Bethania Lutheran church, with refreshments to follow.
